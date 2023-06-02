//Community invited to the Red Apple Fireworks Festival

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The community is invited to the 2nd annual Red Apple Fireworks Festival for a day of fireworks and fun.

The 2nd annual Red Apple Fireworks Festival will be on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the South Georgia Motor Park. The festival is free for the community and will include:

Raffles for free fireworks during and after the show

A face-melting finale that rivals most theme parks & city events with over 100,000+ fireworks in the finale

A live broadcast with 99.5 Kix Country from 12 – 2pm at the Red Apple Fireworks store on Coleman Rd.

