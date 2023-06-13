//13-year-old arrested for firearm possession by VPD

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 13-year-old Valdosta juvenile was arrested for possession of a firearm after being found hiding in a closet.

Release:

Arrested: Juvenile male, 13 years of age, Valdosta resident

On June 7, 2023, at approximately 8:49 am., Detectives with the Valdosta Police Department Narcotics Unit and Person’s Crime Unit, went to an apartment at Heron Lake, 1800 Eastwind Road, to follow up on a previous investigation. While speaking with individuals inside the apartment, detectives found a 13-year-old juvenile hiding in a closet with a firearm in his pants pocket. Detectives also located another firearm in the apartment.

The juvenile was arrested without incident, and the Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted. The juvenile was detained and transported to a Regional Youth Detention Center on the charge of minor in possession of a pistol (misdemeanor).

Both firearms were seized and will be processed at the Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory to determine if they have been involved in any criminal activity.

The case is still under investigation and further charges may be pending.