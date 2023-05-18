//Southeastern CU executive completes strategic planning program

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Southeastern Credit Union executive has completed the CUES CEO Institute I at the University of Pennsylvania.

Jennifer Stasio, Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer, has completed the CUES CEO Institute I: Strategic Planning at the University of Pennsylvania, at The Wharton School.

The CEO Institute program was developed specifically for credit unions. It offers a robust professional development experience that is ideal for CEOs who value professional development, credit union executives looking for an in-depth business education to help them reach the next level and future leaders who want to bring more strategic skills to the table.

Southeastern CEO Mike Gudely commented, “Jennifer has an excellent background from both credit unions and banks, as well as, public accounting experience. She continues to be a material contributor to our organization. I’m pleased we could extend this outstanding learning opportunity to her.”

“The experience of learning from Wharton professors was an honor and truly inspirational,” CFO Stasio stated.

This three-part graduate-level program takes participants through the full spectrum of leadership preparation.

CFO Stasio will begin the CUES CEO Institute II: Organizational Effectiveness at Cornell University, Johnson Graduate Scholle of Management in May 2024.

Southeastern Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving South Georgia since 1953. The Credit Union is owned by its 29,000+ members and governed by a member-elected board of directors. Southeastern has branch offices located in Valdosta, Tifton, Moody AFB, Nashville, Quitman, and Waycross. For more information, visit www.SoutheasternCU.com.