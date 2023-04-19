//Valdosta hosts Paint in the Park for Georgia Cities Week

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will host a Paint in the Park to celebrate the annual Georgia Cities Week in Valdosta.

The annual Georgia Cities Week in Valdosta is from April 23 to April 29. The City of Valdosta has scheduled several activities for citizens to participate in and enjoy. On Thursday, April 27, the Neighborhood Development Department will host a “Paint in the Park” activity at the Unity Park Amphitheater at 301 E. Central Ave.

Citizens will enjoy an evening of painting on a canvas and creating beautiful artwork while relaxing at Unity Park. Participation is free, and registration is required to ensure everyone has canvas and painting supplies.

“We are excited to host this event during Georgia Cities Week,” said Neighborhood Development and Community Protections Manager Anetra Riley. “Paint in the Park provides an opportunity for everyone that calls Valdosta home to celebrate and engage in activities with one another; It is truly a week of celebration of our city.”

For more information, contact 229-671-3617. To register, citizens can sign up at https://tinyurl.com/PaintinthePark.