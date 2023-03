Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes Vikings Golf B team wins the Bacon Raider Invitational at the Blueberry Plantation Golf & Country Club.

According to the Lowndes Vikings Football Facebook page, the Vikings Golf B team won the Bacon Raider Invitational while the A team came in 3rd.

