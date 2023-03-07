//VHS senior signs Brenau University volleyball scholarship

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School senior, Mason Holtzclaw recently signed an official letter of intent to Brenau University to play volleyball.

Release:

Valdosta High School senior, Mason Holtzclaw, signed her official letter of intent to play collegiate volleyball with Brenau University on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Mason is the daughter of Tracy Holtzclaw and former Valdosta Wildcat standout, Berke Holtzclaw. She became a Wildcat volleyball player when she transferred into VMS in the 8th grade.

“I have been playing volleyball since 7th grade, and from the first time I stepped on the court I knew that was where I belonged,” said Holtzclaw.

“My love for the game was encouraged by the great support system I call my family. They’ve sacrificed a lot so I could pursue what I love, and without them I would not be where I am today. During my volleyball career I have also had several great coaches, each who have taught me different aspects of the game,” she said.

Coach Anna McCall said, “Mason was a major contributor to our volleyball team during her junior and senior year, especially on offense, and received the team’s best offensive player both years. She always worked hard both on the court and in the classroom. Mason was determined to improve and that was evident when looking at her volleyball stats. Her freshman year she had 14 kills and her senior year she had 246. I will miss her happy and joyful spirit.”

Mason is a dual enrollment student taking classes on campus at VHS and with Georgia Military College. She will graduate with honors in the top 15% of her graduating class.

Her new volleyball coach, Michael Carter, joined Mason and her family for her signing day at VHS.

“We’re excited to welcome Mason to the Brenau volleyball team! Mason is not only a fierce competitor and an excellent student, but is also a high character person. I’m looking forward to seeing her growth and contributions to our team and culture over the next four years,” said Carter.

Mason concluded the signing day festivities by saying, “I’m excited for the opportunity to continue my career at Brenau University. Go Tigers!”

Click here for full album of signing day photos.