//Valdosta Preservation Awards accepting nominations

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is currently accepting nominations for the 14th Annual Valdosta Preservation Awards.

The City of Valdosta is seeking nominations now through Friday, April 21, 2023 for the 14th Annual Valdosta Preservation Awards, held each May in observance of National Historic Preservation Month. The Valdosta Preservation Awards recognize significant historic preservation projects that contribute to the preservation and enhancement of historic buildings in the Local Valdosta Historic District.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate a person or group who has made outstanding efforts to preserve historic buildings in the city within the last two years. Nomination forms can be downloaded from the City’s website, or picked up at the Planning & Zoning Division office in the City Hall Annex Building located at 300 N. Lee Street. Click here to download a copy of the nomination form.

Nominations will be reviewed by the Awards Committee, comprised of members of the Valdosta Historic Preservation Commission, Lowndes County Historical Society, and the Valdosta Heritage Foundation. The committee will determine winners for the following awards based on the contributions of the project to the architectural and historical character of the Valdosta Local Historic District:

Outstanding Achievement Award—Recognizes exemplary accomplishments in historic building rehabilitation or restoration, specifically for complex or large-scale projects.

Distinguished Merit Award—Recognizes preservation improvements made to historic buildings through simple, small-scale projects that contribute to Valdosta’s heritage.

Stewardship Award—Recognizes property owners for their long-term care, maintenance, stabilization, or protection of a contributing historic building.

Excellence in Compatible New Construction Award—Recognizes excellence in the design of new construction that complements and reflects the architectural character of the Valdosta Local Historic District.

Harold M. Bennett Lifetime Achievement Award—Recognizes a person from our community who has dedicated many years of his or her life to historic preservation and impacted preservation efforts in the City of Valdosta.

Completed nominations may be emailed to jbrammer@valdostacity.com, or mailed to the Planning & Zoning Division, P.O. Box 1125, Valdosta, GA 31603-1125. Hand deliveries may be brought to the Planning & Zoning Division in the City Hall Annex Building located at 300 N. Lee Street. Nominators and award winners will be notified the first week of May 2023. Awards will be formally presented at the City Council meeting on Thursday, May 25, 2023. For information, call 229-259-3563.