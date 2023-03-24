//Valdosta man arrested on narcotics, firearm charges

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man was arrested for possession of narcotics and a firearm after an encounter with Valdosta Police officers.

Release:

Arrested: Jayshonte’ Hodges, African American male, 24 years of age, Valdosta resident

On March 18, 2023, at approximately 3:02 pm., Valdosta Police Officers observed a vehicle parked improperly in a parking lot, in the 400 block of South Fry Street. The vehicle also matched the description of a vehicle that had been involved in criminal activity just prior to officers observing it.

As officers began to speak with the occupants of the vehicle, they recovered a bookbag from inside the vehicle. Inside the bookbag, officers found cocaine, marijuana, tools indicative of narcotics use, and a firearm. Officers identified that the bookbag belonged to Jayshonte’ Hodges, 24 years of age, who had been sitting where the bookbag was recovered.

Officers arrested Hodges and transported him to Lowndes County Jail. He has been charged with:

Possession of cocaine-felony;

Possession of marijuana over an ounce-felony;

Possession of tools for the commission of a crime; and

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime-felony.

The case is still under investigation and further charges are pending.

“Our officers did an outstanding job following up on information they received about this vehicle. Their quick work resulted in narcotics and a firearm being taken off the streets.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.