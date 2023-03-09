//Ellianos adds new Egg Bites to the menu

Share with friends

LAKE CITY, FL – Ellianos Coffee will be unveiling the all-new bacon, sausage, and cheese Egg Bites to the menu in all 32 locations.

Release:

Ellianos Coffee, a popular southeastern-based drive-thru coffee franchise, is expanding its line of beloved breakfast items. Over the years, customers have enjoyed various items to accompany their handcrafted espresso drinks, such as Ellianos’ fresh from New York bagels, breakfast sandwiches, muffins, hearty breakfast bowls, and more. On March 9th, Ellianos is unveiling its all-new Egg Bites in all 32 of its locations.

The Egg Bites feature fluffy eggs with bacon and sausage and a 3-cheese blend, served fresh for the perfect hot, hearty, and on-the-go breakfast. Ellianos stands by its slogan – Italian Quality at America’s Pace® – promising quality breakfast served efficiently and excellently for its customers.

Ellianos Egg Bites come in a serving with two egg bites and are 260 calories per serving. They pair perfectly with any of the Ellianos Signature Creations, like the Tuscany Toffee Latte, Sicilian Smoothie, or Venetian Vanilla Creme. Price may vary slightly depending on location. To view a complete list of Ellianos Coffee locations, please visit ellianos.com/locations.