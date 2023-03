Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is offering free mosquito pellets to residence to control insects around the home.

The City of Valdosta's Public Works Department is offering free mosquito pellets at 1017 Myrtle Street in Valdosta, GA Monday-Friday from 8am until 4pm.

The City of Valdosta’s Public Works Department is offering free mosquito pellets to help control pesky insects around your home. The pellets work by dissolving in water and releasing a toxin that only affects mosquito larvae and the larvae of fungus gnats and black flies. Get your mosquito pellets today!