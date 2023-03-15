//Bree’s Creative Learning Center to open new location in Valdosta

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Bree’s Creative Learning Center’s new location will provide exceptional childcare services to the community.

Travis and Bree Carter started Bree’s Creative Learning in their home on November 4, 2014.

Six months after opening their business they outgrew their home, so they became Bree's Creative Learning Center on August 20, 2015. On March 8, 2018, they opened their second location, which was their preschool. Bree's Creative Learning Childcare Center consists of two facilities. Their Learning Center that provides educational services to infants from six weeks of age to the age of three. Their Preschool provides educational services to three- and four-year-old students and to school age kids, five- to twelve-year-olds. They provide services to everyone in the community – low income families, foster families, homeless families, domestic abuse families, and any other family needing their childcare assistance. They provide a service that is age appropriate and prepares students ages six weeks to twelve years old to get ready for their subsequent age-appropriate developmental learning.

Bree’s Creative Learning Childcare Center is a 3-Star Quality Rated Center, and it plays a key role in the community. They provide community outreach by helping their parents find resources for employment. They offer scholarships to their parents to help those families in need. Their organization donates to several charities and organizations to help their cause. They sponsor several organizations, such as the Lowndes High School softball and several local community teams. They take pride in helping and taking care of their community. Their organization also provides private mentorship for children and adults that are handled confidentially.

Now that the Bree family has created, nurtured and outgrown their organization, they will make their next and final move to their brand new 15,000 square foot building at Inner Perimeter Road in Valdosta, Georgia, and they will provide 24-hour childcare services. They will open their doors March 27, 2023, and they will cater to the community by providing exceptional childcare services to their families who work overnight and those who work any crazy shifts. Their facility was awarded Georgia Funded Pre-K for the class of 2022-2023. Their ultimate goal is to become a Charter School K-12. They want parents to enroll their children into their program at six weeks old, and to continue to have them in their program until they graduate high school.