//Black History Scholarship Essay Contest winners announced

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Winners of the 17th Annual Black History Scholarship Essay Contest were recently announced in a ceremony at Big Nick’s.

Release:

Black Crow Media with Star 105.3, 107.9 The Beat, and Hot 102.7 recently celebrated the winners of the 17th Annual Black History Scholarship Essay Contest in a ceremony at Big Nicks Soul Food Restaurant. The contest was sponsored by Valdosta Nissan and Johnson Distributing with Michelob Ultra along with other local businesses.

Valdosta High School senior Rhalyn Burton was presented with a $3,000 scholarship check as the 1st place winner of the 17th Annual Black History Scholarship Essay Contest.

The first place winner:

Rhalyn Burton, a senior a Valdosta High School was presented with a $3,000 scholarship check at the ceremony. Burton plans to pursue nursing and has been accepted to Tuskegee University in Alabama on a full merit scholarship. Burton has received a total of $400,000 in scholarships. Burton is active in many activities and groups at VHS including varsity cheer captain, varsity track team, senior class treasurer, vice president of the Beta Club and the Valdosta High School 2022 Homecoming Queen. Winning a scholarship means that Burton will be able to cover the extra cost of book fees for college.

Keyonna McGhee (not pictured) was the 2nd place winner of the 17th Annual Black History Scholarship Essay Contest winning a $2,000 scholarship.

The second place winner:

Keyonna McGhee was not able to attend the ceremony. McGhee won a $2,000 scholarship check for her essay.

Valdosta High School senior Hope Emanuel was presented with a $1,475 scholarship check as the 3rd place winner of the 17th Annual Black History Scholarship Essay Contest.

The third place winner:

Hope Emanuel, a senior a Valdosta High School was presented with a $1,475 scholarship check at the ceremony. Emauel has been accepted to 51 colleges including Mercer University, University of Alabama, and Seton Hall University. Emauel has been offered a total of $1.2 million in scholarship offers. Emauel plans to study Political Science and Pre-law at the university of her choosing. Emanuel is active in many activities and groups at VHS including National Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, SMILE Program (Student Mentoring In Life & Education), AVID Program (Advancement Via Individual Determination, ETS Program (Educational Talent Search). Emanuel is a first generation college student and winning a scholarship will help cover book fees and extra costs relieving the financial burden on her family.

The 17th Annual Black History Scholarship Essay Contest community partners:

Platinum Sponsors:

Valdosta Nissan

Johnson Distributing Co. with Michelob Ultra

Gold Sponsors:

Piggly Wigglty

Big Nick’s

Silver Sponsors:

Berrian Taxes & More Inc.

Marine Corps Recruiting of Valdosta

Bronze Sponsors:

Ella’s Top Corral

O2B Kids Valdosta

Laws Furniture Central

Wright’s Heating and Air Conditioning

Pepsico

Mr. B’s IGA

Honorable Mentions: