//2RiverStation kicks off Music in the Art Park

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts kicks off the 2023 4th annual Music in the Art Park with 2RiverStation.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts presents 2RiverStation on March 10, 2023, from 7-9 p.m., in the Turner Center Art Park, located at 605 N. Patterson Street. The concert, sponsored by First Commerce Credit Union, kicks off the Center’s 4th annual Music in the Art Park concert series.

The concert is free to the public, and community members are invited to bring their blankets or lawn chairs to this family-friendly and pet-friendly event, and relax in the park and enjoy the music. Chick-Fil-A is the on-site food vendor for this event.

“The main purpose for creating the Music in the Art Park Concert Series four years ago continues to be to highlight the exceptional musical talent in our local area,” said Executive Director Sementha Mathews. “We have a diverse lineup of bands for our patrons to enjoy this year, and thanks to our local business sponsors, the concerts remain free to the public.”

The Music in the Art Park concerts take place on the second Friday of every month, March through November, from 7-9 p.m. For more information, please call the Turner Center at 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make arrangements.