//Wiregrass names Employees of the Year

Photo: Rachael Propson, Wiregrass Academic Affairs Specialist, was awarded the annual Wiregrass James A. Bridges Vanguard Award for the staff member of the year. Tim Allmond, Campus Police Chief, was awarded the annual Lewis I. Brinson, Sr. Leadership Award for the supervisor of the year.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College honors employees as they are named the 2022-2023 Employees of the Year.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has recognized Rachael Propson and Chief Tim Allmond as its 2022-2023 Employees of the Year. These employees were honored for their dedication, hard work, and leadership skills by the faculty and staff of the college. Wiregrass employees annually nominate a staff member and a supervisor for their exemplary performance on the job. The nominations are narrowed down by a committee and the finalists are interviewed by a panel of judges to decide who will be honored.

Rachael Propson, WGTC Academic Affairs Specialist, was awarded the annual James A. Bridges Vanguard Award for the staff member of the year.

Rachael Propson, Academic Affairs Specialist, was awarded the annual James A. Bridges Vanguard Award for the staff member of the year. Propson is described by her peers as one who goes the extra mile for any project or any need. One nomination for her stated, “Rachael goes above and beyond to help her instructors, her deans, and her assistant deans. She is the backbone of our department and continually thinks of others and innovative ways she can assist without being ask.” As a Specialist for Academic Affairs, Propson is responsible for administrative and clerical support for all operations of the Arts and Sciences, Professional Services, Business and Computer Information Departments to include reception, data compilation, and general office procedures.

Propson sees herself as being part of the Wiregrass Mission by being a smiling friendly face to everyone that walks through the door. She shared, “I am willing to help everyone with anything they need. Assisting instructors and students with getting resources or solve problems is something that I feel helps everyone get to the final goal. The goal which is watching students start their college careers, and finish with degrees, diplomas, and certificates is something that changes their lives of the students and the community we live in.” She added that we can change one life at a time and in turn we make our community an amazing place to live. “Wiregrass helps change lives! I am grateful to be part of that daily,” shared Propson. She has worked at Wiregrass for five years.

The James A. Bridges Vanguard Award was created in honor of former Valdosta Technical college president, James A. Bridges. Bridges served the people of Valdosta and Lowndes County for 40 years, first as the vocational director of Valdosta High School, and then as president at Valdosta Tech. During his tenure, Bridges provided leadership as Valdosta Technical Institute became Valdosta Technical College. A strong believer in work ethics, he was the co-author of Georgia’s renowned work ethics curriculum. Thanks to his leadership, work ethics is not only taught at every technical college in Georgia, but also at post-secondary institutions all over the world.

Tim Allmond, WGTC Campus Police Chief, was awarded the annual Lewis I. Brinson, Sr. Leadership Award for the supervisor of the year.

Tim Allmond, Campus Police Chief, was awarded the annual Lewis I. Brinson, Sr. Leadership Award for the supervisor of the year. One nomination for Chief Allmond stated, “He wears many hats besides Chief of Campus Police, he also serves as a mentor for many students, and pitches in wherever needed on campus. He always has encouraging words for anyone he meets and helps to create a good working environment for everyone at Wiregrass.” Serving Wiregrass as the Police Chief, he is responsible for the organization, direction, and supervision of the day-to-day operation of the campus police departments. This includes but is not limited to supervision and training of police department personnel on all four campuses, training and updating the college’s security related plans and communications; and conducting safety annual training.

Chief Allmond has been employed by Wiregrass for seven years. “A large part of my job here at Wiregrass is making sure that everyone in our campus community is safe. A vital part of that is community relations. I get the pleasure of working with students, faculty and staff from all the different programs and offices. I believe that building positive relationships and appreciating what everyone does helps me to help them be successful,” shared Chief Allmond.

This award was named in honor of Lewis I. Brinson, Sr. for his visionary leadership, his unquestionable integrity, and his passion for technical education. Brinson was the founding director (president) of Ben Hill-Irwin Tech. The World War II veteran taught in the Ben Hill County School System for 20 years. During these 20 years, he served as the vocational director at Fitzgerald High School. Based on his integrity and outstanding leadership qualities, in 1968, the Board of Directors of Ben Hill-Irwin Tech selected Mr. Brinson to serve as the first director of the school, a position he filled for the next 15 years, retiring in 1983. Brinson was responsible for overseeing the construction of what is now the 100 through 400 wings of the Charles Harris Learning Center as well as hiring the original faculty and staff of the college.

For more information about Wiregrass programs or the, visit www.wiregrass.edu.