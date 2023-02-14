//VHS hosts boys, girls basketball tournaments

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High School hosts the 2022-23 Region 1-7A Basketball Tournaments for the boys and girls.



Valdosta High School will host the 2022-23 Region 1-7A Basketball Tournament for boys and girls in their gymnasium located at 4590 Inner Perimeter Road in Valdosta.

Girls games begin on Tuesday, February 14, at 5:30 pm and 7:00 pm. On Thursday, February 16, the girls consolation game will begin at 5:30 pm and the region championship game will begin at 7:00 pm.

The boys games will begin on Wednesday, February 15, at 5:30 pm and 7:00 pm. On Friday, February 17, the boys consolation game will begin at 5:30 pm and the region championship game will begin at 7:00 pm.

All tickets should be purchased through the GoFan app or online, please select your school here:

Camden County: https://gofan.co/app/school/GA17962

Colquitt County: https://gofan.co/app/school/GA13721

Lowndes County: https://gofan.co/app/school/GA7173

Richmond Hill: https://gofan.co/app/school/GA23137

Valdosta City: https://gofan.co/app/school/GA7328

Please remember VCS has a clear bag policy for all sporting events. All games will be broadcast live through NFHS, please use your personal subscription link to watch.