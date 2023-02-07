//Valdosta teen arrested for robbery and carjacking

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – An 18-year-old Valdosta resident has been arrested after robbing a someone and driving off in their vehicle.

Release:

Arrested: Deondre Hardy, African American male, 18 years of age, Valdosta resident

On February 2, 2023, at approximately 2:48 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the 400 block of Connell Road after a citizen called E911 to report that he had been robbed at gunpoint. When officers arrived on the scene, the victim told officers that he had met an unknown male to purchase a PlayStation 5. While speaking with the male, later identified as Deondre Hardy, 18 years of age, Hardy reportedly pulled a firearm on him and took his money, his firearm, and his vehicle. The victim reported that the offender drove off in his vehicle. Officers immediately put a be on the lookout (bolo) for the victim’s vehicle.

A Valdosta Police Officer found the vehicle abandoned a few blocks away from where it was stolen from. A K-9 Unit responded and tracked to a residence nearby. As officers and detectives attempted to make contact with someone at this residence, Hardy exited the house through a window and began to run from officers. Hardy was captured after a short foot pursuit.

Detectives located evidence at the residence that connected Hardy to the armed robbery.

Hardy was transported to Lowndes County Jail, and he has been charged with:

· Armed robbery-felony;

· Car jacking-felony;

· Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime-felony; and

· Obstruction of an officer- misdemeanor.

“This was a great response from our officers and detectives to quickly locate this vehicle and offender. Because of this teamwork, the offender will be held accountable for his actions.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.