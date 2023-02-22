//Valdosta murder suspect found hiding in trash can

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Following a shooting resulting in a car crash and death, a Valdosta police K9 led officers to the Dimitrious Conley hiding in a trash can.

Release:

Victim: Travis Denson, African American male, 39 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested: Dimitrious Conley, African American male, 43 years of age, Valdosta resident

On February 19, 2023, at approximately 8:17 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Holliday Street after several citizens called E911 to report a shooting. The 911 callers advised the dispatcher that a vehicle had wrecked into a house, and they observed one male walking away from the car, while another male was lying on the ground. Officers arrived on the scene and found Travis Denson, 39 years-of-age, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his body. They immediately rendered first aid until Emergency Medical Services and Valdosta Fire Department responded to the scene. Denson was transported to South Georgia Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A Valdosta Police Department K-9 Unit arrived on the scene, and they immediately deployed to check the area for the male who walked away from the vehicle. The K9 tracked behind a church in the area and alerted to a trashcan. Officers found Dimitrious Conley, 43 years-of-age, hiding inside the trashcan and took him into custody without incident. Conley matched the description provided by multiple witnesses of the male walking away from the scene. Conley refused to provide law enforcement officers with his name and date of birth.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to the incident. Through investigation and evidence collected at the scene, detectives determined that both Denson and Conley had been inside the vehicle driven by Denson when the shooting occurred. After the shooting, Denson lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the wreck.

Conley was transported to Lowndes County Jail and has been charged with the following:

Felony murder-felony;

Aggravated assault-felony;

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony; and

Obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor.

“Our condolences go out to Mr. Denson’s family and friends after this tragic event. I am extremely proud of our officers and our K-9 for their quick response in tracking this offender. ” Said Chief Leslie Manahan