//Sophie’s Event Wear to host Grand Opening

Photo: Wendy Chandler the owner, her daughter and their dog Sophie who the store is named after.

VALDOSTA – Sophie’s Event Wear hosts a Grand Opening to celebrate the new Valdosta special occasions boutique with goodies and giveaways.

Release:

Watch out Valdosta, the wait for formal wear and a boutique all mixed together is over, with the addition of Sophie’s Event Wear! Created and started by Wendy Chandler, a two-decade long Valdosta resident, Sophie’s is an experience like no other. Wendy truly wanted to create a space where shopping for events would be exciting, personable, and fun, and it’s safe to say she’s done just that! Having raised five children here, the youngest being a daughter, she found that Valdosta didn’t have a one-stop store to shop for prom, homecoming, and social dresses for any occasion. With the help of her daughter, she realized that this was the perfect time in her life to open Sophie’s. Why the name Sophie’s? Well, the store was named by Wendy’s daughter and “Sophie” is also the name of their beloved furry friend. Being so special to their lives and family, they thought the name was perfect! Sophie even sometimes plays the role of store mascot. So, the next time you visit Sophie’s, next make sure to look for her roaming around and helping customers, just as much as their lovely sales associates.

Beyond the name and start, Sophie’s is here to offer a range of special occasions or formal dresses for all ages. Whether that be prom, college formals, homecoming, Sweet 16, Father/Daughter, Sigma, or even basic cocktail attire. They also have adorable boutique dresses perfect for date nights, sundresses, maxis, and holiday or special event dresses! Lastly, they have beautiful jewelry, shapewear, and gorgeous handbags that complete their wide formal wear collection.

They’re open Tuesday through Saturday 10 am – 6 pm and Sunday 1 – 5 pm. Their Grand Opening is scheduled for Saturday, March 4th from 10 am – 6 pm, with Hot 102.7 broadcasting live from 1 – 3 pm. The first 25 customers will receive a swag bag filled with goodies and a coupon good for for 10% off any dress. They will also be giving out door prizes hourly. Plus, everyone that purchases a dress from Saturday, February 11th til the end of Grand Opening at 6 p.m. will be entered into a drawing for a weekend getaway to beautiful Mexico Beach!

Sophie’s will truly change shopping for formal wear for the better! You know you’re ready, Valdosta!