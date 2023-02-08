//LHS Vikings Head Coach adds coaches to staff

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – LHS Vikings Head Coach Adam Carter has added coaches to the staff following to approval of the Board of Education.

Release:

Upon the recommendation of Superintendent Shawn Haralson and approval by the Lowndes County Board of Education, Head Viking Football Coach Adam Carter has added the following coaches to the Viking staff. Welcome Coach Bailey and Coach McCullough to the One Lowndes Family!

Don Bailey has been hired as the new LHS Vikings Offensive Coordinator.

Don Bailey comes to Lowndes County with an impressive 30 years of coaching experience. Bailey graduated from and began his career at Portland State University, where he immediately helped earn two conference championships. Since then, he has continued gaining experience and seeing success with colleges and universities across nine states. Some of his victories include many conference and national championship appearances, being named the 2014 FCS Football Scoop FCS Coordinator of the Year, and having coached 4 NFL draft picks and 37 NFL free agents. Bailey has spent the past seven years with the University of West Alabama as their Offensive Coordinator. During this time, they made back-to-back playoff appearances and had five straight winning seasons.

Corey McCullough has been hired as the new LHS Vikings Special Teams Coach.

Corey McCullough, an established football player and coach, will be joining the Vikings to work with special teams. Native to Mississippi, he attended Alcorn State University, where he saw much success on the field. He was a part of two Southwestern Atlantic Conference Championships, was named a second-team all-conference kicker, an FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week, and holds the school’s record for the most field goals made in a season. McCullough began coaching at the high school level immediately after college. In the past three years, he helped lead Louisville High School to become Region 4-4A champions, Grayson High School made it to the final 4, and most recently spent time as the Offensive Coordinator at Northeast Lauderdale High School.