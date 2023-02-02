//GSU names Valdosta residents to Fall President’s, Dean’s Lists

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Georgia State University congratulates Valdosta residents for making the Fall 2022 President’s and Dean’s List.

Release:

To be eligible for the President’s List at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Students from your coverage area include:

Zachary Deacon of Valdosta (31606)

Maitri Patel of Valdosta (31605)

Ameria Smith of Valdosta (31605)

Nicole Zhao of Valdosta (31602)

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Students on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List from your coverage area include:

Chelsea Doucet of Valdosta (31605)

Jeneisha Jones of Valdosta (31601)

Amber Ogden of Valdosta (31601)

Jasmine Robinson of Valdosta (31601)

Na’Khiya Washington of Valdosta (31605)

Alaysha Williams of Valdosta (31601)

Amara Williams of Valdosta (31602)

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.

The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.