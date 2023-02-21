//GMC GOLC ranks #4 Most Affordable Online School

Share with friends

Release:

Georgia Military College was recently ranked #4 Most Affordable Online Schools for Business Degrees in the nation by Best-Universities.net.

“It is an honor to be among the most affordable online colleges for a business degree as GMC prides itself on being an affordable option for students to earn a degree whether it is online, remote, or in-seat,” said President of Georgia Military College, Lieutenant General William B. Caldwell IV, USA (Ret). “Our GOLC continues to grow exponentially, as today more than 1,200 students are fully enrolled in the GOLC throughout the world. Approximately 64% of all GMC students, regardless of location, are enrolled in courses offered through the Global Online Leadership College.”

Best-Universities.net reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to research, student guides, and resources. The site is updated regularly by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that have helped prospective and current college students get accepted, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.

In 2011 when GMC’s Golbal Online Leadership College (GOLC) was first created there were only two degree programs offered. Today, students from around the world can choose between 25 Associate’s degrees and six Bachelor’s degree programs. The GOLC offers flexible schedules allowing students the opportunity to attend lectures, complete assignments, tests, and quizzes from anywhere in the world at an affordable cost. GMC’s GOLC offers open admissions, no out of state tuition fees, 24/7/365 access to services, free tutoring, and more. Georgia Military College offers Active Military and Veterans scholarship opportunities, Miitary transfer credits and tuition assistance.

In order to create the list of the most affordable online schools for business degrees, Best Universities has collected college data sourced from the U.S. Department of Education National Center for Education Statistics survey. The complete details can be seen at https://best-universities.net/most-affordable/online-schools-business-degrees/