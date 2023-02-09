//Bossa Novas restaurant to open in the Valdosta Mall

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The restaurant Bossa Novas will be opening soon becoming a new addition to the Valdosta Mall’s retail mix.

Release:

Valdosta Mall is pleased to announce a new addition to the mall’s retail mix with Bossa Novas, opening in mid-February 2023.

Arlin Bleclic, owner and chef, says “Bossa Novas started as a family run restaurant. The Salgado – Bleclic family have been cooking together for over 20 years with family recipes from both sides of the family. With our family history we bring flavors and influences from Brazil, Portugal and USA. Combine that with chefs from around the world, our restaurant will be something out of the Chefs series!” He continues by saying “All of our foods are cooked fresh and healthy. We use fresh meats and seafoods, fresh veggies and we offer Vegan options, grilled instead of fried options and everything is made from traditional family recipes. It’s going to be like an awesome gourmet food truck parked inside the mall!”

James Dolan, Valdosta Mall’s General Manager, comments “We are excited to add more international flavor to our restaurant mix with the addition of Bossa Novas. The Brazilian/Portuguese influenced cuisine is like no other found in Valdosta.”

For more info on Bossa Novas, please like and follow their Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/cafebossanovas/ or visit their website https://www.cafebossanovas.com

For more info on Valdosta Mall, please like and follow our Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/ValdostaMall or visit our website https://www.shopvaldostamall.com/

About Valdosta Mall

Valdosta Mall is located at 1700 Norman Drive Valdosta, GA 31601. Valdosta Mall is a 560,000 square foot regional retail destination. The only enclosed regional shopping within a 75mi radius; conveniently located off Interstate 75, just north of the Florida line. Belk, Bed, Bath & Beyond, JCPenney, Ross, plus over sixty retailers and restaurants make Valdosta Mall a popular destination. Valdosta Mall is managed and leased by Spinoso Real Estate Group. Shopping hours are Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m. Holiday hours may vary.

About Spinoso Real Estate Group Spinoso Real Estate Group is a national real estate firm, specializing in enclosed shopping malls and large-scale retail properties. With a proven track record of 53 properties and 42.3 million square feet of enclosed-mall transformation, the firm offers a range of services including leasing, property management, repositioning, development, stabilization, and re-development. For more information, visit www.spinosoreg.com.