//Arrest made for theft in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Following a 911 call, Curtis Anderson of Valdosta was arrested for theft by entering an auto.

Release:

Arrested: Anderson, Curtis E, African American male, age 32, resident of Valdosta

On February 2, 2023, at approximately 12:01 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 520 North Troup Street after E911 received a call indicating a theft from a vehicle had occurred at the location. Upon arrival, officers were advised a subject, later identified as Curtis Anderson, was observed walking away from a vehicle where a possible theft had occurred. The victim provided a detailed description of Anderson. Responding officers quickly identified Anderson based off of the victim’s description.

Officers investigated the incident and arrested Anderson for theft by entering an auto. As officers were attempting to put Anderson in a patrol car, he began to resist and kick officers. Officers were able to get Anderson in the vehicle and he was transported to Lowndes County Jail where he has been charged with theft by entering an auto (felony) and obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor).

“The victim quickly contacting E911 and giving a detailed description led to this offender’s quick arrest,” said Captain Johns.