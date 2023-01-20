//Wiregrass offers HSE Exam Grant to earn free diploma

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Adult Education program is offering GED candidates the opportunity to earn a HSE diploma for free.

The Adult Education program of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is offering the new HOPE High School Equivalency (HSE) Exam Grant where GED® candidates could earn their HSE diploma for free. Those qualifying for the grant would be able to take the test for free, not to exceed $200. This will cover the cost of the high school equivalency examination.

The grant will be available once per subject area exam. Currently the grant is only available for those seeking to earn their GED® Exam. Applications will be accepted until HOPE HSE Grant program funds are exhausted.

The Adult Education department of Wiregrass Tech provides classes at no cost to students, on a flexible schedule, and at various locations in reading, math, science, social studies, writing, grammar, and life skills. Wiregrass is an official GED® Testing Center and has recently extended normal working hours of 7:30 – 3:00 pm Monday through Thursday to evening hours and Saturday testing at the Valdosta, Coffee, and Ben Hill-Irwin Campuses. For the dates of those extended hour please contact testing@wiregrass.edu.

To apply for the HOPE HSE Grant visit www.HSEtest4Free.com. To learn more information about the college’s on-going adult education classes and location, visit the college’s website at www.Wiregrass.edu or call 229-333-2123.