//Wiregrass extends GED testing hours

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces the Testing Center Department has extended the hours for GED testing.

The Testing Center Department of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has announced extended hours for GED® testing on all campuses. The extended hours include evening GED® testing from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm on each campus, twice a month on the Valdosta and Coffee Campus and once a month on the Ben Hill-Irwin Campus. Those dates will vary on each campus. Saturday GED® testing has begun on the Valdosta, Coffee, and Ben Hill-Irwin campuses. The college will open for Saturday testing at one of the three Wiregrass campuses once a month.

The college’s Testing Center adheres to the National College Testing Association (NCTA) Professional Standards and Guidelines and the Georgia College Testing Association. Listed below are extended hours and Saturday testing dates for 2023.

Valdosta Campus – extended hour dates are February 15 and 21, March 15 and 22, April 12 and 19, May 17 and 24, June 1 and June 29, July 18 and 27, August 16 and 23, September 19 and 27, October 18 and 25, November 15, and December 4. Saturday dates are February 18, May 20, August 19, and November 18.

Ben Hill-Irwin Campus – extended hour dates are February 1, March 2, April 5, May 17, June 7, July 19, August 9, September 11, October 4, November 8, and December 6. Saturday dates are March 4, June 3, September 30, and December 2.

Coffee Campus – extended hour dates are February 13 and 22, March 15 and 20, April 10 and 19, May 1 and May 18, June 12 and 27, July 20 and 31, August 9 and 17, September 13 and 18, October 19 and 23, November 13, and December 11. Saturday dates are April 22, July 22, and October 21.

To sign up for testing or for more information on extended hours and/or Saturday testing dates email testing@wiregrass.edu or call 229-333-2100 and ask for the testing center.

Currently the testing requirements to enroll into the college have been waived for Spring Semester and Summer Semester of 2023. To learn about the programs offered visit www.Wiregrass.edu. The college is currently accepting new students for Spring Express term. Classes begin on February 16, 2023.