//VSU students create City of Valdosta social media campaign

Share with friends

Photo LtoR: Community Relations and Marketing Manager, Sharah’ Denton; Mayor Scott James Matheson, Bryce Mitchell, Sarah Jane Carpenter, Dr. David Nelson, City of Valdosta City Manager, Mark Barber and Media Coordinator, Marcus McConico. Not pictured: Lauren Barringer, Gracie Griffin, Isaiah Mitchell, Tamirra Pryor.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University Communications students recently partnered with the City of Valdosta for a social media campaign.

Release:

Every year, the City of Valdosta partners with Valdosta State University’s Communication Department for students to have an opportunity to create a social media campaign for the City. Dr. Nelson’s social media management class is tasked with creating a social media campaign. The students are divided into groups and present their campaigns to the Public Information Office. The best group wins! At the recent City Council meeting, the winning group was announced, and Mayor Matheson along with City Manager Mark Barber presented the winning team with a City of Valdosta coin.