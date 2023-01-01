//VPD traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has arrested two individuals for narcotics after a traffic stop.

Release:

On December 26, 2022, at approximately 11:25 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer was patrolling the area of the 600 block of Vallotton Drive when he observed a pickup truck with a nonfunctioning brake light. As soon as the officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, a passenger, later identified as William Reynolds Jr., ran from the traffic stop. After a short foot pursuit Reynolds was detained.

The officer returned to the vehicle and identified the driver as Anton Corbett. While investigating the traffic stop, the officer observed an odor of marijuana emitting inside the vehicle. Further investigation resulted in the officer locating methamphetamine, marijuana, plastic baggies, and a digital scale inside the vehicle.

Corbett was transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule II drug with intent to distribute-felony;

Possession of marijuana-misdemeanor; and

Possession of drug-related objects-misdemeanor.

Reynolds was transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he was charged with obstruction of an officer- misdemeanor.