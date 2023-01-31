//VLPRA spring youth sports registration final week

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VLPRA is reminding the community of the final week to register for spring youth baseball and volleyball.

There are only a few days left to sign up for VLPRA’s spring youth sports leagues: baseball, softball, tee ball, and volleyball.

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority’s Youth Baseball & Softball League is open to children as young as three years old up to 12 years old. VLPRA has non-competitive co-ed tee ball for three and four-year-olds. Coach pitch is available for the 5/6 and 7/8-year-old leagues. Then there’s 9-10-Year-Old Boys Live Pitch/Girls Fast Pitch, and 11-12-Year-Old Boys Live Pitch/Girls Fast Pitch. Every league except tee ball requires an evaluation and draft.

Teams are based on MLB teams and each child will receive a pro jersey and a hat. All games will be at Vallotton Youth Complex, Freedom Park, & South Lowndes Recreation Complex in Lake Park.

Tee ball is $65 per child, while all other leagues are $85. This league is not school based.

VLPRA’s Youth Volleyball League is for girls from 4th to 8th grades and is based on the middle school the child currently or will eventually attend. Registration is $85 per child and a uniform is included. Practices at games are at VLPRA gyms and select school gyms.

The deadline for baseball, softball, and tee ball is Monday, February 6th at midnight. The deadline for volleyball is Tuesday, February 7th at midnight. Parents can sign their children up at www.vlpra.com or at VLPRA’s Youth Athletics office at 1901 North Barack Obama Boulevard.

VLPRA is also looking for volunteer coaches. Any parent or volunteer who would like to coach must fill out a volunteer packet online and pass a background check. For more information on registering or volunteering, visit vlpra.com or call VLPRA’s main office at 229-259-3507.