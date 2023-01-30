//Valdosta residents graduate Troy University

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Troy University recognizes Valdosta residents that graduated during the Fall Term 2 academic year.

Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Fall Semester and Term 2 of the 2022/2023 academic year. The Fall Semester includes graduates from the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 2 graduates include students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who graduated include:

Jaylah Lawson of Valdosta, Georgia

Ravyn Marlin of Valdosta, Georgia

About Troy University

Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose TROY for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy, Ala. campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Ala., as well as at locations around the world and online.