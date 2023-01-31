//Valdosta residents earn place on FHU President’s, Dean’s List

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Freed-Hardeman University congratulates Valdosta residents for making the President’s and Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the Fall 2022 semester. To be on the President’s List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.

The following students from your coverage were recently recognized by the university:

Evelyn Hazel, of Valdosta, Georgia, was named to the Dean’s List. Hazel is earning a Bachelor of Arts in English.

Daniel England, of Valdosta, Georgia, was named to the President’s List. England is earning a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry.

