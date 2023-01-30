//Valdosta man arrested for firing gun from car

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – 43-year-old Valdosta resident, Fentriss White, was arrested by Valdosta police after firing a gun towards people.

Arrested: Fentriss White, African American male, 43 years of age, Valdosta resident

On January 28, 2023, at approximately 8:03 pm., a citizen called E911 to report that an unknown African American male in an older red vehicle, was shooting a gun off from his vehicle. Detectives responded to the area of the 700 block of Vallotton Drive, in an attempt to locate the vehicle. Detectives observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspected vehicle at the intersection of Vallotton Drive and North Troup Street, stopped at the stop sign. As detectives began to drive toward the vehicle, they observed the driver, later identified as Fentriss White, 43 years-of-age, discharge a firearm toward people standing beside the roadway. No one appeared to have been shot, and everyone began running from the area. Detectives attempted to conduct a traffic stop on White’s vehicle, but White refused to stop. Detectives pursued White’s vehicle several blocks until he lost control and wrecked into a curb. White was immediately taken into custody without incident.

Inside White’s vehicle, detectives located a handgun and spent shell casings. Officers and detectives searched the area and did not locate anyone who had been injured.

White was transported to Lowndes County Jail. He has been charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-felony;

Reckless conduct-misdemeanor;

Obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor;

Discharge of a firearm near a public highway-misdemeanor;

Discharge of a firearm on the property of another;

Reckless driving-misdemeanor; and

Other traffic offenses.

“I am proud of the proactive work by our detectives, who responded to the area quickly to look for this offender. When they saw him fire a gun, then he refused to stop for them while continuing to be a threat, they took the necessary steps to ensure that he was stopped immediately.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.