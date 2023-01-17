//Valdosta man arrested after struggle with VPD officer

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident with an active warrant was arrested following a brief foot pursuit and struggle with the arresting officer.

Release:

Arrested: Rickey Staten, African American male, 43 years of age, Valdosta resident

On January 16, 2023, at approximately 3:51 am., a Valdosta Police Officer observed a vehicle traveling in the 700 block of East Ann Street that had a suspended registration. As the officer conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, the passenger, identified as Rickey Staten, ran on foot from the vehicle. After a brief foot pursuit, Staten turned around and threw something at the officer in an attempt to get the officer to stop chasing him. This action caused Staten to trip and fall. When the officer attempted to take Staten into custody, he began to resist arrest. During a physical struggle, Staten pulled the officer’s body camera off his uniform and struck him in the face with it. The officer was able to restrain Staten and take him into custody. Officers found a bag of Alpha-PVP on Staten. Staten also had an active arrest warrant through Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.

Staten was transported to Lowndes County Jail. He has been charged with:

Obstruction of a law enforcement officer-felony;

Possession of Alpha-PVP-felony; and

Possession of drug related objects-misdemeanor.

“This was outstanding work by a proactive and persistent officer. We are lucky that our officer only received superficial injuries, and he was still able to arrest the offender.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.