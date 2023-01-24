//Valdosta man arrested after falling asleep behind the wheel

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man with outstanding warrants was arrested after being found impaired sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Release:

Arrested: Roberts, Lakenry B, African American male, age 28, resident of Valdosta

On January 23, 2023, at approximately 2:20 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the intersection of West Magnolia Street and N St. Augustine Road after E911 received a call of a vehicle sitting at the stop sign with loud music coming from the vehicle. When officers approached the vehicle they found the driver, later identified as Lakenry Roberts, who appeared to be sleeping.

After officers woke Roberts up, they had him exit the vehicle. Roberts showed signs of impairment, to include being unsteady on his feet. When asked if he had any weapons, Roberts lifted his shirt revealing a handgun. The handgun was safely removed from Roberts, and officers continued to speak with him. A short time later Roberts fled the scene on foot. After a short foot pursuit, Roberts was apprehended and detained. Further investigation revealed Roberts had previously been convicted of felony charge. Roberts was also found to be wanted on outstanding arrest warrants from Decatur County Georgia Sheriff’s Office.

Roberts was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (felony), and Obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor) and

traffic charges: DUI, stopping in a roadway, suspended licensed, and open container.

“We are grateful this offender was safely apprehended which more than likely prevented further criminal

actions from occurring,” said Captain Johns.