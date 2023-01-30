//Valdosta December unemployment rate drops

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Labor announces a drop in the December unemployment rate for Valdosta, GA.

Release:

Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said Thursday that Valdosta recorded an unemployment rate of 2.8 percent in December, down two-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 2.9 percent.

“Georgia’s highly-skilled workforce and business-friendly environment continues to drive positive economic growth across all corners of the state,” said Commissioner Bruce Thompson. “With the unemployment rate trending lower than the national average, we are well-positioned to help businesses remain competitive and find top-tier talent.”

The labor force decreased in Valdosta by 393 and ended the month with 62,485. That number went down by 1,526 when compared to December of 2021.

Valdosta finished the month with 60,707 employed residents. That number decreased by 278 from November to December and decreased by 1,436 when compared to the same time a year ago.

Valdosta ended December with 56,700 jobs. That number went down 200 from November to December and rose by 200 when compared to this time last year.

The number of unemployment claims went down by 24 percent in Valdosta in December. When compared to last December, claims were up by about 21 percent.

Contact Georgia Department of Labor Communications Office

Communications@gdol.ga.gov

(404) 232-3685

Media Contact: Director of Communications, Shawna Mercer

Email: Shawna.mercer@gdol.ga.gov

Phone Number: 678-350-6878

Media Contact: Communications Specialist, Liz Rivera-Brown

Email: Lizaura.rivera-brown@gdol.ga.gov

Phone Number: 470-734-5066

For personalized assistance, employers can reach Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) staff at https://dol.georgia.gov/employeremail. Additionally, by visiting Employ Georgia, employers can manage job openings and access the state’s talent pool. GDOL’s Career Centers are providing in-person employment services for customers across the state.

For more information on jobs and current labor force data, visit Georgia Labor Market Explorer to view a comprehensive report.