//LHS hires new football coaches

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes High School’s new Head Football Coach, Adam Carte, has begun assembling his staff.

New Lowndes Head Football Coach Adam Carte has begun assembling his staff. Upon the recommendation of Superintendent Dr. Shawn Haralson and approval of the Lowndes County Board of Education the following two coaches have been approved.

JD Sellers

Varsity Assistant Coach

Coaching receivers

JD Sellers has 13 years of coaching experience and will be joining the Vikings as the Varsity Assistant Coach working with receivers. He is a two-time graduate of Austin Peay State University in Clarkesville, TN, which is also where his coaching career began. Sellers later switched gears to high school serving as a head coach, offensive coordinator, and wide receiver coach throughout Tennessee and Georgia, most recently at Grayson High School, where he was elected as the 7A Receivers coach of the year for the State of Georgia. Coach Sellers will join the Viking family upon his release from Gwinnett County Schools.

Christopher Reese

Coordinator – Associate Head Coach

Coaching H Backs and Tight ends

A graduate of Piedmont College, Troy University, and the University of West Georgia, Reese is joining the Vikings with 17 years of coaching experience across the state, most recently with Seckinger High School in Buford, GA. Before his time with the Jaguars, he built his resume at Grayson High School, helping earn a state title in 2020. Previously, he coached the 2008 and 2009 state championship teams in Camden County. Here, he will be coaching H backs and tight ends. Reese’s classroom teaching also earned him awards at both schools. Reese was named Teacher of the Year during his time at both high schools. Coach Reese will join the Viking family on January 10, 2023.