//GCSU honors Valdosta resident for making Dean’s List

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident was recently honored for making the 2022 Fall semester Georgia College & State University Dean’s List.

Savannah Sumner of Valdosta, GA 31602 made the Dean’s List in the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology at Georgia College & State University.

Georgia College recognizes its students’ outstanding work for the 2022 fall semester.

