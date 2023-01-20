//First Commerce, SGMC raises funds for local breast cancer patients

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – First Commerce and SGMC Foundation has joined together an raised more than $20,000 to support local breast cancer patients.

First Commerce Credit Union and the South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) Foundation joined forces for the third annual #PinkPower #FlamingoChallenge during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October to raise more than $20,000 that will go directly to support local patients receiving treatment at SGMC’s Pearlman Cancer Center. First Commerce spearheaded similar community fundraising initiatives with TMH Foundation in Tallahassee, FL, and Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville, GA, to raise a total of more than $100,000 across South Georgia and North Florida this year.

The #FlamingoChallenge uses flocks of pink yard flamingos and the power of social media each year to create a fun and easy way for individuals, businesses, and other community organizations to get involved by displaying their flamingo flocks and making a pledge to donate funds to support local breast cancer patients being treated at SGMC’s Pearlman Cancer Center. Chaparral Boats, B&H Electronics, and Coyote Manufacturing, based in Nashville, GA, were the largest supporters of this year’s challenge hosting their own barbeque fundraiser and contributing $10,000 to support the SGMC Berrien Campus.

“We were incredibly inspired by the outpouring of support from the community in response to the Flamingo Challenge,” said First Commerce CEO Cecilia Homison. “The stories shared by the patients who benefitted from the community’s generous donations have been truly heartwarming. Together, we are making a difference.”

SGMC’s Cancer Center treats hundreds of cancer patients each year, with Breast Cancer being the most common type. Annual mammograms are a critical part of detecting breast cancer early. The Pearlman Cancer Center in conjunction with the Breast Center at South Georgia Medical Center offer a full array of diagnostic and supportive services for the detection and treatment of breast cancer.

“Amazing things can happen when communities come together,” said Hilary Gibbs, Vice President and Chief Development Officer of the SGMC Foundation. “We are grateful for community partners like First Commerce who understand the life-changing impacts that can occur when you support local organizations.”

The money raised through the #PinkPower #FlamingoChallenge helps to provide hope and healing to local breast cancer patients and their families. Donations are used to assist with local patient screenings and treatment therapies.