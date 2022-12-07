//VFD responds to Greenwood Dr. house fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a Greenwood Drive residence on Monday.

On Monday, December 5, 2022, at approximately 4:08 P.M., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 900 Greenwood Dr. The first fire unit arrived in less than 4 minutes to find smoke coming from a residence. There were no occupants home at the time of the fire. The fire was quickly controlled by personnel on scene. The American Red Cross provided assistance for the family.

Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center assisted with on scene operations.

