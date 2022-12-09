//Shoplifting arrest made at Valdosta Best Buy

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 22-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting from a Best Buy store after a brief struggle with Valdosta Police officers.

Release:

Arrested: Diquone Sears, African American male, 22 years of age, Valdosta resident

On December 6, 2022, at approximately 3:13 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Best Buy, 1705 Norman Drive, after employees called E911 about an incident of shoplifting. When officers arrived on the scene they made contact with the employee that reported that a male that was inside the store, had shoplifted items the previous day. Officers confirmed through surveillance video that the male, later identified as Diquone Sears, 22 years of age, had shoplifted over $921 worth of property. As officers attempted to arrest Sears, he began to physically resist and he struck an officer in the face with his fist. After a brief struggle, Sears was taken into custody. During the struggle, pieces of equipment worn by the officers were damaged.

Sears was transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he has been charged with:

Theft by shoplifting-felony;

Obstruction of a law enforcement officer-felony; and

Interference with Government Property-felony.

“ This incident escalated very quickly on our officers and I am thankful that they were not seriously injured. I am proud of our officers by ensuring that the offender was arrested.” Said, Chief Leslie Manahan.