//SGE brings local musicians together each month.

VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Entertainers will meet each second Tuesday of the month at the Turner Center in Valdosta.

The South Georgia Entertainers (SGE) will meet on Tues., Dec. 13, from 6-8 p.m., at the Turner Center for the Arts located at 527 N. Patterson Street. SGE is led by local musicians Lloyd Carter (Lloyd Carter Band) and Aaron Strickland (Naturally Southern) and meets on the second Tuesday of each month at the Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta. The group brings musicians of all ages and experience levels together to discuss key industry issues, regional opportunities available, and ways to support one another.

Guest speaker Chris Bridges will present at the December meeting to discuss studio etiquette, the recording process, and management. Bridges is the owner of bdsCovered Studio, an Independent Label and Recording Studio located in Hahira, Ga. bdsCovered offers in-studio and on-location recording, production, mixing, editing and mastering, artist branding, music distribution, marketing, and promotion.

SGE is for entertainers only. It is not a public event; however, the results of the network is making a positive regional impact. Visit the SGE webpage at turnercenter.org/south-georgia-entertainers to learn of the mission. The public may also visit this site to browse the list of members when in need of a musician for an event. For more information, contact Carter at lloydcarter@rocketmail.com, or contact Strickland at haaronstrickland@outlook.com.