//Report of unresponsive driver leads to Valdosta arrest

VALDOSTA – A citizen reported a vehicle that was sitting in the middle of a roadway, which led Valdosta police to an arrest for charges including D.U.I.

Release:

Arrested: Lekenry Bernard Roberts, African American male, 27 years of age, Valdosta resident

On December 8, 2022, at approximately 3:38 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 2300 block of Barack Obama Boulevard, after a citizen called E911 to report that a vehicle was sitting in the middle of the roadway. The citizen stated that the driver inside the vehicle appeared to be unresponsive. When officers arrived on the scene, they woke the driver, who was later identified as Lekenry Bernard Roberts, 27 years of age. Officers immediately noticed a smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from Roberts. Roberts provided a false name to the officers on the scene. As officers were attempting to get Roberts out of the vehicle, he ran from the officers. While officers were pursuing Roberts, they observed him throw a firearm as he was running. Roberts was apprehended quickly and officers recovered the firearm.

Roberts was transported to Lowndes County Jail and he has been charged with:

Driving under the influence of alcohol-misdemeanor;

Obstruction of an officer- misdemeanor;

Giving a false name to a law enforcement officer-misdemeanor;

Driving with an open container-misdemeanor;

Driving while suspected or revoked license-4th or subsequent offense-felony; and

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-felony.

If anyone has any further information about this case, please contact the Valdosta Police Department at 229-242-2606.