//Lowndes student named Grand Champion Showman

Share with friends

Photo: LHS Student Myla Boatman exhibits one of her four dairy goats at The North American International Livestock Exposition.

LOWNDES CO. – LHS FFA member earns top honors in several categories at the International Livestock Exposition annual show.

Release:

Lowndes High School FFA member Myla Boatman exhibited four dairy goats at The North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE) annual show in Louisville, Kentucky, earning top honors in a variety of categories.

NAILE, the world’s largest purebred livestock show, wrapped up its annual show at the Kentucky Exposition Center, ending a two-week run filled with top livestock competition. The event drew more than 25,000 entries with competitors, exhibitors, and attendees from 48 states and Canada.

The exhibitors and animals that win at NAILE are at the top of their respective breeds. Included are national collegiate and youth livestock judging contests, competitions within ten livestock divisions and livestock sales.

Boatman placed in the top four with each of her goats in their respective classes. She then went on to win the top honor of 10th grade Grand Champion showman.

“This is a huge accomplishment, and our FFA chapter is incredibly proud of Myla,” says Lindsey Stone, Agriculture Education Teacher at LHS.