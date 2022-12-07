//LHS Fine Arts hosts Renaissance Feast

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes High School first annual Renaissance Feast invites everyone to enjoy an evening of food, fun, merriment, and music.

Release:

The Lowndes High School Fine Arts presents the first annual Renaissance Feast on Thursday, December 15th and Friday December 16th at 6pm in the LHS Auxiliary Gym.

The event will be a festive evening filled with food, fun, merriment, and music. Guest will be treated to the culinary delights of Chef Richard VanHook, seasonal serenades by the Viking Cantors and members of the Georgia Bridgemen, and courtly drama produced by the LHS Off-Broadway Company. Holiday decorations created by the LHS Interior Design.

Ticket are $35 and must be purchased in advance through the Drama Club “Events” tab on the LHS website – https://lowndes.revtrak.net/clubs-and-organizations/drama-club/drama-club-events/

Patrons will be able to select their meal choices when they purchase their tickets.