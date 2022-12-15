//Leadership Lowndes announces Class of 2023

LOWNDES CO. – Leadership Lowndes has selected leaders from hundreds of applicants as the new class of 2023.
On December 1, Leadership Lowndes announced the new class of 2023. Each year, Leadership Lowndes selects 30 existing and emerging leaders from hundreds of applicants. Each class represents a diverse group of Lowndes County leaders from various industries and fields.
The 2023 Leadership Lowndes Class is:
Zachary Allen of Cecil W. Powerll & Company
Edward Bhawanie of Ameris Bank
Jeffrey Brammer of City of Valdosta
Regan Cason of Gardner, Willis, Plaire & Wilson, LLP
Chandler Chancy of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College
Darryl Chaney Jr. of Mediacom
Elizabeth Danforth of Georgia Department of Agriculture
Joshua Dawson of Fort Valley State University
Doyer Deloach of Pepsi
Col. Mike Gallagher of Moody AFB
Jessica Ganas of Curate Valdosta
Andy Gibbs of Valdosta Middle School
Melinda Harbaugh of Valdosta State University
Thomas Hawthorne of Lovell Engineering Associates
Travel Lewis of Valdosta City Schools
William Luke of Magellan Health
Tamare Mack of Valdosta City Schools
Garrett Mager of TricorBraun
Matt Malone of CBC Bank
Andrew McNeal of Williams Hotel Group
John Moore of SGMC
Nicholas Perry of Ella’s Top Corral
Juliana Powell of Manwell Decoudres Restaurant Group
Cindy Romero of Wild Adventures Theme Park
Olivia Summers of the Valdosta Lowndes Chamber of Commerce
Tabora Temple of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College
Rachel Thrasher of Lowndes County Board of Commissioners
Mitchelle Weltman Tatar of CJB Industries Inc.
Gary Williams of Lowndes County Fire Rescue
Leadership Lowndes provides a learning experience for existing and emerging leaders of Lowndes County. Participants of the program will be given the opportunity to develop an understanding of the promises and problems of Lowndes County and the diversity of the region.
For more information, visit https://leadershiplowndes.com