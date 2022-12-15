//Leadership Lowndes announces Class of 2023

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Leadership Lowndes has selected leaders from hundreds of applicants as the new class of 2023.

Release:

On December 1, Leadership Lowndes announced the new class of 2023. Each year, Leadership Lowndes selects 30 existing and emerging leaders from hundreds of applicants. Each class represents a diverse group of Lowndes County leaders from various industries and fields.

The 2023 Leadership Lowndes Class is:

Zachary Allen of Cecil W. Powerll & Company

Edward Bhawanie of Ameris Bank

Jeffrey Brammer of City of Valdosta

Regan Cason of Gardner, Willis, Plaire & Wilson, LLP

Chandler Chancy of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College

Darryl Chaney Jr. of Mediacom

Elizabeth Danforth of Georgia Department of Agriculture

Joshua Dawson of Fort Valley State University

Doyer Deloach of Pepsi

Col. Mike Gallagher of Moody AFB

Jessica Ganas of Curate Valdosta

Andy Gibbs of Valdosta Middle School

Melinda Harbaugh of Valdosta State University

Thomas Hawthorne of Lovell Engineering Associates

Travel Lewis of Valdosta City Schools

William Luke of Magellan Health

Tamare Mack of Valdosta City Schools

Garrett Mager of TricorBraun

Matt Malone of CBC Bank

Andrew McNeal of Williams Hotel Group

John Moore of SGMC

Nicholas Perry of Ella’s Top Corral

Juliana Powell of Manwell Decoudres Restaurant Group

Cindy Romero of Wild Adventures Theme Park

Olivia Summers of the Valdosta Lowndes Chamber of Commerce

Tabora Temple of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College

Rachel Thrasher of Lowndes County Board of Commissioners

Mitchelle Weltman Tatar of CJB Industries Inc.

Gary Williams of Lowndes County Fire Rescue

Leadership Lowndes provides a learning experience for existing and emerging leaders of Lowndes County. Participants of the program will be given the opportu­nity to develop an understanding of the promises and problems of Lowndes County and the diversity of the region.

For more information, visit https://leadershiplowndes.com