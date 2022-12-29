//Former Freedom Axle employee arrested for burglary

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A former Freedom Axle of Valdosta employee was arrested for breaking into the business and stealing a vehicle and trailer.

Release:

On December 26, 2022, at approximately 12:00 am., Patrol Officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to 1555 M.E. Thompson Drive, after Deputies with Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department found a vehicle and trailer registered to the business (Freedom Axle) wrecked. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Joel Jackson, had fled the accident scene, but was later apprehended.

When officers checked the business, they found that Jackson had forced his way into the building by damaging multiple doors. The investigation revealed Jackson took keys for two vehicles from the building and stole the pickup truck and trailer which were involved in the accident. Further investigation found that Jackson was a former employee of the business. Jackson was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he has been charged with:

Burglary (felony);

two counts of theft by taking (felony); and

criminal damage to property (felony).

“This is a great example of how well our local law enforcement works together to keep our community safe”, said Captain Johns.