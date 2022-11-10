//Wiregrass names Adult Education Teacher of the Year

Share with friends

Photo: Adult Education Teacher, Darrell Hill, has been named Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s 2023 Adult Education Teacher of the Year.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces Darrell Hill as the 2023 Adult Education Teacher of the Year Award winner.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President, DeAnnia Clements, announced Adult Education Teacher, Darrell Hill, as the 2023 Adult Education Teacher of the Year Award winner. The Adult Education Teacher of the Year Award is sponsored by the Technical College System of Georgia.

The Teacher of the Year Award program is in its second year and is designed to recognize and honor instructors who make significant contributions to adult learners who are seeking to complete their high school equivalency degrees. Adult Education instructors are nominated for the Teacher of the Year Award by their peers throughout the college. College finalists participated in a selection process and interview with a panel of their peers. This year’s finalists were Renee Elliott, Adult Education Instructor – Coffee County, Darrell Hill, Adult Education Instructor – Lowndes County, and Margo Young-Smith, Adult Education Instructor – Berrien County.

“Mr. Hill is a wonderful, motivational instructor. He begins each class with a quote or activity that encourages the students to persist in obtaining their goals. He has been especially successful with helping struggling students who’ve been in the program for several years to persist and complete the GED.” read one of his nominations.

Hill has been teaching for five years and has been teaching at Wiregrass Tech for three years in the Adult Education program. Hill shared, “I pursued the career of teaching because it provides the opportunity to inspire others through education. Every day I can help someone get closer to their dreams.” Hill added that he feels as an Adult Education teacher he can bring out the best version of every one of his students. Adult Education provides a platform for students to pursue college, military, or better-paying jobs.

Hill will represent Wiregrass at the state interview competition in March in Atlanta. For more information about the free adult education classes offered at Wiregrass Tech visit Wiregrass.edu.