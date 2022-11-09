//Wildcats travel to Atlanta for GHSA playoffs

Share with friends

The Valdosta High Wildcats will travel to Westlake High School and play the Lions in Atlanta, Georgia for the first round of the GHSA football playoffs on Saturday, November 12, with a kick off of 6:00 pm.

All tickets are general admission for $8 and will be sold through GHSA’s GoFan site. Click here to purchase your tickets (https://gofan.co/app/events/774092?schoolId=GA5381).

Westlake High School’s stadium is located at 2400 Union Road. This is an approximately 233-mile drive for Wildcat fans. Fans are asked to park in the visitor’s parking log (Technology Center/Old Westlake building, click here to view map).

We have also been asked to communicate these additional safety guidelines: