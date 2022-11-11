//VSU presents Science Saturday: The Circle of Life

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VSU College of Science and Mathematics and the Department of Biology presents Science Saturday: The Circle of Life.

The College of Science and Mathematics and the Department of Biology at Valdosta State University present Science Saturday: The Circle of Life from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 12 in the Hugh C. Bailey Science Center.

Science Saturday: The Circle of Life is a fun-filled and educational opportunity to learn about various organisms, both great and small. Learners of all ages will enjoy getting up close and personal with reptiles, exploring the VSU Herbarium, learning about DNA, discovering how to track an animal based on its unique footprint, and tasting homemade ice cream dots.

Science Saturday is supported by VSU’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Initiative and is part of an ongoing effort to inspire the next generation to want to learn more about these areas. Faculty in the College of Science and Mathematics understand that the nation’s future economic prosperity is closely linked with student success in the STEM fields.

Educators across the nation and at VSU are committed to improving STEM instruction for students in preschool through 12th grade, increasing and sustaining public and youth engagement with STEM, improving the STEM experience for undergraduate students at the college level, better serving groups historically underrepresented in the STEM fields, and designing graduate education for tomorrow’s STEM workforce.

Science Saturday activities are free of charge and open to the public. Parking is available along Georgia Avenue, between Oak Street and Patterson Street.

The next Science Saturday event is scheduled for Jan. 28, 2023.

Email SciSat@valdosta.edu for more information.

https://www.valdosta.edu/csm/

https://www.valdosta.edu/biology/