//VSU joins USG in celebrating Ethics Awareness Week

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University honors Ethics Awareness Week by celebrating the SPIRIT of USG with planned activities all week.

Release:

Valdosta State University will celebrate the SPIRIT of USG by bringing awareness to ethics, reinforcing the principles of recognizing employees’ hard work, and promoting shared values during Ethics Awareness Week Nov. 7-13. Activities planned will emphasize Stewardship, Prevention, Integrity, Responsibility, Inspiration, and Trust.

Ethics Awareness Week is part of a comprehensive Ethics and Compliance Program that includes a University System of Georgia-level Ethics Policy and Code of Conduct, new employee ethics training, periodic refresher training, compliance audits, special reviews, and an Ethics and Compliance Reporting Hotline (877-516-3466 or usg.ethicspoint.com).

Like the USG, VSU is committed to the highest ethical and professional standards of conduct. This contributes to the university’s success in promoting a culture of excellence, one that fosters student success in and out of the classroom, cultivates an inclusive environment, impacts regional progress across South Georgia, and sustains the institution for generations to come.

Accomplishing these goals demands integrity, accountability, respect, good judgment, and dedication to public service from all members of the VSU community.

Ethics Awareness Week is an annual opportunity to remind VSU faculty, staff, and students of their commitment to an ethical culture and their shared ethical values and expectations.

Heidi Cox, director of internal audit at VSU, and the Ethics Awareness Week Committee invite faculty, staff, and students to participate in various activities, including the Blazer Creed awards, the Student Leader Video Challenge, free food, social media blasts, and the following:

Monday, Nov. 7

• Scavenger Hunt

• Ethics Family Feud: Faculty and Staff vs Students

• Chancellor Sonny Perdue Chats with Dan Cathy, board chairman of the Chick-fil-A

Tuesday, Nov. 8

• Scavenger Hunt

• Cookies for Civility

• Civility in the Workplace

Wednesday, Nov. 9

• Scavenger Hunt

• Integrity in the Workplace

• Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration Speaker Event featuring Jim Godbee, certified public accountant and tax partner with Aprio

Thursday, Nov. 10

• Scavenger Hunt

• Citizenship Email

• Steering Ethical Culture During the Great Resignation, a USG Best Practices Panel

Friday, Nov. 11

• Scavenger Hunt

• Veterans Day Green Zone Training

Visit https://www.valdosta.edu/administration/audit/ethics-week/activities.php to learn more about these events.