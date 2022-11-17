//VSU Celebrates Lighting of the Palms Nov. 29

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VSU will host its annual Holiday Celebration and Lighting of the Palms at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University hosts its annual Holiday Celebration and Lighting of the Palms at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, on the West Hall Front Lawn.

Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of the university, invites Blazer Nation friends and neighbors of all ages to attend this magical event featuring pictures with Santa Blaze, an inflatable alpine slide, a mechanical reindeer, a bounce house, hot cocoa, ornament and cookie decorating, a letters-to-the-troops station, and more.

The Grinch will make an appearance, and the movie “Elf” will be shown in the Student Union Theater.

On the Web:

www.valdosta.edu